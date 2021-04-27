Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Receives $9.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of CPST opened at $8.41 on Friday. Capstone Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $107.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. Research analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

