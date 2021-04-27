Carbon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $222,985.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $222,985.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.34 or 0.01054576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.41 or 0.00723882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,718.95 or 1.02538583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

