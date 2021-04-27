Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.76. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

