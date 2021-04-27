CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of MTBCP opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

