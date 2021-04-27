CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of MTBCP opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

