Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

CUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 747.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,494 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 916,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,463. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

