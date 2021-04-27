Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $113.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carter’s traded as high as $105.51 and last traded at $104.60, with a volume of 7044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after purchasing an additional 648,987 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

