CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.80 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. As a group, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

