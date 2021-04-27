Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

CATY traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $41.09. 8,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

