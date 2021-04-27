CBIZ (CBZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect CBIZ to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. CBIZ has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.53-1.59 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.13.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,559.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,652.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

