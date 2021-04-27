CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Raised to $89.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

CBRE Group stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 122,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

