Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 301 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 30,100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

BYND stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.47 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.51 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $1,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,647. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

