Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 20.7% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $61,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,317. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.68 and a 1 year high of $262.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.02 and a 200-day moving average of $238.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

