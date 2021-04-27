Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 4,821 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.2% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $58.13. 641,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,611,227. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $236.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

