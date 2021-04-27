Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $180.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.16.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $157.76 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.57.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

