CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $9.50 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of CX opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

