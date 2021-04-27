Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.