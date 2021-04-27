Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,329,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.99. 89,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

