Centerpoint Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $428,000.

QQQJ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.87. 9,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,030. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

