CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 281,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,127,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $217.95. The stock had a trading volume of 105,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,859. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $218.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

