CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,151. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.07 and a 52 week high of $389.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

