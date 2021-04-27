CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $6.25 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,582. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

