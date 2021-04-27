CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,729. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $188.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.51 and a 200-day moving average of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

