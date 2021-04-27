Centrality (CENNZ) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. Centrality has a market cap of $103.82 million and $3.34 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.00785975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.96 or 0.08003124 BTC.

Centrality Profile

CENNZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.