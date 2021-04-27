Century Communities (CCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. On average, analysts expect Century Communities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Century Communities stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Century Communities has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CCS. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

