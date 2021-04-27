ChampionX (CHX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect ChampionX to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX’s revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ChampionX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

