Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,181 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of First Business Financial Services worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

FBIZ stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $212.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

