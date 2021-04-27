Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,600 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OP Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 76.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

