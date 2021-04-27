Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,655,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,450,000 after purchasing an additional 976,575 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,607,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,806,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,606,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,410,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

