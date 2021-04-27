Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $153,000 Position in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Soliton were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Soliton by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Soliton by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOLY. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SOLY stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Soliton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $353.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Soliton, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

