Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $264,000 Stock Position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clipper Realty by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

