Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $289,000 Stake in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

