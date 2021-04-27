Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Willis Lease Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $36,275.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 9,419 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $407,936.89. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,141.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,375 shares of company stock worth $512,354 in the last ninety days. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

