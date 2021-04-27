Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLNK. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

In other Blink Charging news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,532,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,425,981.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 166,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,829,419 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

