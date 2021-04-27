Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$12.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 175.86. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$7.25 and a 52 week high of C$12.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSH.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

