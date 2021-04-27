Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.99. 94,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,660. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

