Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.99. 94,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,660. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $121.07. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

