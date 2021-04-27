Cheniere Energy (LNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

