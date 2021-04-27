Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 21,025 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $80,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in ASML by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $670.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.32. The firm has a market cap of $281.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $275.96 and a one year high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

