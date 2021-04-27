Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $39.49 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $39,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $139.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.