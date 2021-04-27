Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 37,034 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $438,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

