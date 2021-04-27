Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 21,049 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,049 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $71,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $252.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.08 and a 200-day moving average of $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

