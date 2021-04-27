Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 52,353 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,353 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $64,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $85.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

