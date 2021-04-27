Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 58,999 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,999 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $49,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 18.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 41.3% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $592,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $329.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

