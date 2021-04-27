Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 65,794 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,794 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $57,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,732 shares of company stock worth $917,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

