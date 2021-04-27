Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Anthem worth $59,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Anthem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 112.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $377.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.75. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

