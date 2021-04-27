Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

