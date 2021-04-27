Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,817 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. CBIZ makes up 0.7% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE CBZ opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $2,102,714.60. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $691,434.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,652.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,955. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

