China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distribute dairy products primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and other dairy products. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

China Mengniu Dairy stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. 1,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Mengniu Dairy (CIADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.