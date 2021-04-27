Chrono.tech Reaches 1-Day Volume of $418,294.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and $418,294.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.69 or 0.00024919 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00066690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00063659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.49 or 0.00796106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.34 or 0.08141982 BTC.

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

